Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), a leading private airport operator in the world, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 18, after market closes.
Earnings Release
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Friday, August 19, 2022
Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Patricio Iñaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations
To participate, please dial in
1-844-200-6205 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-646-904-5544 (U.S., Local)
1-833-950-0062 (Canada, Toll Free)
1-226-828-7575 (Canada, Local)
+1-929-526-1599 (International)
Participant access code: 872650
Telephone Replay
1-866-813-9403 (U.S., Toll Free)
1-929-458-6194 (U.S., Local)
1-226-828-7578 (Canada, Local)
+44-204-525-0658 (International)
Replay Access Code: 793137
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic, in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
