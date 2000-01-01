While researching about Karuna Therapeutics Inc. ( KRTX, Financial), I liked what I read so I decided to take a small position in the Boston-based biopharmaceutical company. Here I will invoke a common refrain: “If I had only bought more.”

The reason is the stock soared more than 84% this week to $258 on news the company’s drug, KarXT, scored a huge win in a phase 3 study for adults with late-stage schizophrenia.

Although more long-term safety data has to be gathered before Karuna can ask the Food and Drug Administration for approval, which is likely to occur in the middle of next year, an OK is expected given current medications are not very effective. The market desperately needs a treatment that improves the lives of people with debilitating psychiatric and neurological conditions, which, besides schizophrenia, include Alzheimer’s.

ResearchandMarkets said the worldwide opportunity for schizophrenia drugs was about $8 billion last year and is expected to rise to more than $10 billion by 2027. If Karuna is successful, its drug would offer relief to a large patient population. According to the World Health Organization, schizophrenia affects approximately 24 million people, or one in 300 people (0.32%), worldwide.

“The schizophrenia market has remained replete with significant unmet demands over time,” wrote ResearchandMarkets. “The presence of favorable reimbursement policies and unmet requirements in the market is expected to provide lucrative prospects for market participants.”

On an episode of "Mad Money" earlier this year, Dr. Steve Paul, chairman, president and CEO of Karuna, explained that while there are several medications for schizophrenia, they are dated, having been developed in the mid-20th century, and all have substantial side effects. He explained the Karuna treatment is different than others because its aim is not to halt the advancement of schizophrenia or reverse it, but to treat the symptoms, which include hallucinations, delusions and agitation. These are responsible for most of the hospitalizations and often suicides in patients.

Some on Wall Street are wondering if and when KarXT is approved if Karuna has the size and strength to market the drug effectively. If not, it is speculated the company may require the firepower of a bigger industry player, perhaps through an acquisition. Of course, if anyone wants to make a move on Karuna, they would have saved a lot of money if they had acted a month or two ago.

Investors who think they may have missed the boat on Karuna might want to take a look at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ( CERE, Financial), which is also testing a schizophrenia drug. The company's stock piggybacked on the Karuna news, climbing more than $10 to $41 this week before easing to about $36 on Thursday.

Cerevel, also based in Boston, debuted in July 2020 after a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp Il. The company was spun out of the neuroscience unit of Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial). The latter still holds a 25% stake, which may be one reason behind Cerevel’s lofty $5.3 billion valuation. The company is testing a number of central nervous system drugs and is looking forward to key readouts over the next several years.