CHESTER, Pa. and WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Union today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement with WSFS Bank, the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth franchise in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region, making them the official bank partner and community supporter of the Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park. The agreement marks the first major sports partnership for WSFS.



“WSFS’ mission of We Stand For Service and their commitment to the community aligns with the Philadelphia Union’s goals and core pillars,” said Tim McDermott, President, Philadelphia Union. “We’re excited about the legacy we can build together with WSFS, making a true difference in our community.”

“We are thrilled to become the official bank of the Philadelphia Union. The Union has been one of the most successful teams in Major League Soccer in recent years and their on-field success is mirrored, if not exceeded by, their community support off the field. Our shared commitment to creating opportunities for our communities to thrive make this an ideal partnership,” said Justin Dunn, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, WSFS Bank. “We know the power that sponsoring a major hometown sports team can offer a brand and we look forward to offering fans some special items like a co-branded debit card.”

The WSFS and Union agreement will focus on community platforms, gameday activations, and fan engagement opportunities with additional projects being announced at a later date. WSFS will be the presenting partner of the following community relations initiatives:

“Backpack Carnival”: WSFS is the presenting partner of a community-wide event that provides 2,000 backpacks to Chester residents prior to the start of each school year, held on August 26 this year at Subaru Park.

“Juneteenth Celebration, Day of Service, and Title Night”: WSFS will be the presenting partner of a community-wide Juneteenth celebration event every year, starting in 2023, with giveaways, activities and more. WSFS and Philadelphia Union will collaborate on an act of service in the Chester community in observance of Juneteenth.

“Women’s Month Initiatives”: WSFS will be the presenting sponsor of activities and events during National Women’s Month every year, starting in 2023, including initiatives such as Women's Shelter Events, Women’s B2B Networking Events, highlighting Female-Owned local businesses, and more.

“Community Ticket Donation Program”: WSFS will donate tickets to Chester community groups for Union home matches throughout each season.



Gameday activations and fan engagement entitlements will include a “Small Business of the Match” program, co-branded debit card, and multiple enter-to-win sweepstakes among other ways to delight fans at Subaru Park. In addition, WSFS will support Philadelphia Union Foundation initiatives like the iAM Project, Chester High School soccer and more.

For more information on the partnership, please visit www.PhiladelphiaUnion.com .

About WSFS

WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS, Financial) is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $60.3 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 121 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (62), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

