Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mr. Barrow is Executive Director of Dallas based investment firm Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, the lead portfolio manager for the Vanguard Windsor II and Selected Value Funds. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS. For the 10-year period ended 3/31/2010, the Selected Value Funds averaged 9.33% a year, while the market had negative returns.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 297 stocks valued at a total of $26.50Bil. The top holdings were MRK(3.76%), HES(3.15%), and APD(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss’s top five trades of the quarter.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced their investment in NYSE:CTVA by 9,687,145 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.05.

On 08/11/2022, Corteva Inc traded for a price of $60.2 per share and a market cap of $43.45Bil. The stock has returned 33.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corteva Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,516,353 shares in NAS:EA, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.5 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $129.88 per share and a market cap of $36.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 13,253,977 shares of NYSE:VICI for a total holding of 16,726,220. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.47.

On 08/11/2022, VICI Properties Inc traded for a price of $34.75 per share and a market cap of $33.45Bil. The stock has returned 19.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.11 and a price-sales ratio of 13.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 9,603,516-share investment in NYSE:MGP. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, MGM Growth Properties LLC traded for a price of $41.64 per share and a market cap of $6.53Bil. The stock has returned 22.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Growth Properties LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss bought 3,456,047 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 5,795,927. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/11/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $100.66 per share and a market cap of $61.14Bil. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 72.89, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

