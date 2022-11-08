ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

433 MAIN STREET GREEN BAY, WI 54301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 301 stocks valued at a total of $2.28Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.29%), AAPL(4.52%), and GOOGL(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 57,599 shares of NAS:ODFL for a total holding of 69,811. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $262.67.

On 08/11/2022, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc traded for a price of $315.705 per share and a market cap of $35.29Bil. The stock has returned 14.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:CMI by 65,051 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $200.01.

On 08/11/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $224.37 per share and a market cap of $31.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 39,744 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 103,619. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.31.

On 08/11/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $129.01 per share and a market cap of $22.68Bil. The stock has returned 6.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:NOC by 9,461 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $459.05.

On 08/11/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $469.08 per share and a market cap of $72.53Bil. The stock has returned 29.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP bought 23,738 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 85,048. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.4901 per share and a market cap of $101.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.