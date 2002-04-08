Three ongoing single agent Phase 1 programs, ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma, ORIC-114 in EGFR/HER2 cancers, and ORIC-944 in prostate cancer, all expected to report initial data in 1H 2023

Cash and investments of $237.8 million expected to fund current operating plan into 2H 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today reported financial results and operational updates for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are well positioned with a highly differentiated and diverse pipeline of oncology candidates, a strong cash position and multiple, key upcoming clinical readouts,” said Jacob M. Chacko, MD, chief executive officer. “As we head into the second half of 2022, we continue to execute on our programs and anticipate three initial data readouts from our three ongoing studies of ORIC-533, ORIC-114 and ORIC-944 in the first half of 2023.”

Second Quarter 2022 and Other Recent Highlights

Preclinical Data Presented at AACR: In April 2022, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, ORIC disclosed new preclinical data in three poster presentations and one oral presentation from our ORIC-533 and ORIC-114 programs, as well as a newly disclosed PLK4 inhibitor program.

Anticipated Program Milestones

ORIC anticipates the following upcoming milestones:

ORIC-533 (oral CD73 inhibitor): Initial Phase 1b data in 1H 2023

ORIC-114 (brain penetrant EGFR/HER2 exon 20 inhibitor): Initial Phase 1b data in 1H2023

ORIC-944 (allosteric PRC2 inhibitor): Initial Phase 1b data in 1H 2023



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $237.8 million as of June 30, 2022, which the company expects will fund its current operating plan into the second half of 2024.





About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens, being developed for multiple myeloma, (2) ORIC-114, a brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers, and (3) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer. Beyond these three product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ORIC’s development plans and timelines; the potential advantages of ORIC’s product candidates and programs; plans underlying ORIC’s clinical trials and development; the expected timing of reporting initial data from the ORIC-533, ORIC-114 and ORIC-944 clinical trials; plans underlying any of ORIC’s other programs; ORIC’s anticipated milestones; the period over which ORIC estimates its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan; and statements by the company’s chief executive officer. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC’s ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-533, ORIC-114, ORIC-944 or any other product candidates to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on ORIC’s operations, including clinical trials; the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of ORIC’s license agreements; ORIC’s ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC’s reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in ORIC’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 11, 2022, and ORIC’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

[email protected]





ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 227,064 $ 236,979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,462 3,543 Total current assets 233,526 240,522 Long-term investments 10,772 43,386 Property and equipment, net 3,005 2,413 Other assets 12,381 12,321 Total assets $ 259,684 $ 298,642 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,093 $ 1,886 Accrued liabilities 10,381 13,265 Total current liabilities 12,474 15,151 Other long-term liabilities 10,340 10,515 Total liabilities 22,814 25,666 Total stockholders' equity 236,870 272,976 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 259,684 $ 298,642





ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)