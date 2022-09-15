NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host its annual investor conference in San Francisco, California on September 15, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT. At the event, NI’s senior executive team will discuss NI’s platform differentiation, growth strategy, and financial outlook. The team will provide an overview of the following:

Revenue and profit expectations for 2023 and longer-term financial model

NI’s highly differentiated solutions and services offerings that leverage its flexible, modular, and open hardware and industry-standard automation software platforms

NI’s focus on powerful growth markets, including electric and autonomous vehicles, wireless communication, and new space technology

Customer value initiatives through software and services to increase recurring revenue

Key customer wins showcasing industry preference for NI’s solutions as customer adapt to disruptive industry inflections

Scale and leverage of NI’s channel, with broad-based customer engagement

NI’s strategic capital allocation framework focused on continued shareholder value creation

Event Information Date: September 15, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. PDT to 1:30 p.m. PDT Location: St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco

Presenters will include Eric Starkloff, CEO; Karen Rapp, CFO; Ritu Favre, Executive Vice President of Industry Specific Business Units; Jason Green, Chief Revenue Officer; and Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations. The executive team will also host breakout sessions over lunch for those attending in person.

Webcast Information

The link to live webcast and presentation materials will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of NI’s website at ni.com/investors-relations. At the conclusion of the event, a replay of all presentations and additional content will be available on demand on the company’s investor relations homepage.

For more information or requests to be added to the invite list, reach out to Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding anticipated topics for the investor conference, NI’s revenue and profit expectations and longer-term financial model, its differentiated solutions and services offerings, its value creation initiatives and growth strategy, its ability to help customers adapt to disruptive industry inflections, and its capital allocation plans. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All information in this release is as of the date above. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. NI directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations.

