VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Generated revenues of $818,000, a quarterly record and a year-over-year increase of 29% over the second quarter of 2021.

Advanced enrollment in the COSIRA II trial with 40 patients enrolled and 21 patients randomized across 10 sites.

COSIRA II protocol supplement was approved by the FDA, more than doubling the total number of patients and adding specific patient groups eligible and allowed for treatment in the trial.

Accelerated direct sales in the United Kingdom as of July 1, 2022 and added Neovasc sales reps.

Announced and highlighted an additional third-party publication supporting the Reducer device.

“I am very pleased with the progress our team made advancing our value creation strategies, which resulted in another quarter of record revenues,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In Europe, we followed up our successes with reimbursement by creating a direct sales team in the UK which will advance Reducer as a viable treatment for refractory angina in that key market. In the important US market, enrollment in the pivotal COSIRA II trial is progressing well, and we received more good news when the FDA approved a protocol supplement which doubles the pool of eligible patients to be enrolled and studied. We look forward to equally strong performance in the second half of 2022.”

Financial Results for the Second quarter Ended June 30, 2022

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, revenues increased by 29% to $818,000 compared to revenues of $633,000 for the same period in 2021.

The cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $158,000 compared to $109,000 for the same period in 2021. The overall gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 81% compared to 83% gross margin for the same period in 2021 as we wrote down some obsolete inventory.

Total expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $8.8 million compared to approximately $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of approximately $742,000 or 8%, substantially due to a decrease in non-cash share-based payments, a decrease in the impairment charge to fixed assets in June 2021, a decrease in employee termination expenses related to pausing Tiara TF in June 2021, and a decrease in litigation expenses. These were partially offset by an increase employee expenses as we accrued for a portion of annual bonuses that were not accrued, but were incurred, in the prior period, a one-time distributor transition fee as we moved to a direct sales force in the United Kingdom, and increased selling expenses as we initiated activities in new markets.

The operating losses and comprehensive losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $8.2 million and $9.0 million, respectively, or $3.29 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with approximately $9.1 million operating losses and $9.3 million comprehensive loss, or $3.35 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $37.6 million in cash.

As of August 9, 2022, after the effect of the share consolidation, the Company had 2,743,143 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2011, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

NEOVASC INC. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 37,631,734 51,537,367 Accounts receivable 1,637,796 1,369,455 Finance lease receivable - 43,543 Inventory 1,265,831 1,480,077 Prepaid expenses and other assets 363,511 787,734 Total current assets 40,898,872 55,218,176 Non-current assets Restricted cash 466,377 469,808 Right-of-use asset 310,104 456,339 Property and equipment 197,061 182,041 Deferred loss on 2020 derivative warrant liabilities 1,795,604 4,300,484 Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities 8,261,167 9,898,475 Total non-current assets 11,030,313 15,307,147 Total assets 51,929,185 70,525,323 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,018,627 4,629,163 Lease liabilities 215,317 273,145 2019 Convertible notes - 38,633 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative warrant liabilities - 40,587 Total current liabilities 4,233,944 4,981,528 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 176,692 272,652 2019 Convertible notes - 6,548,796 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 106,413 6,088,728 2021 Derivative warrant liabilities 48,927 405,508 2022 Convertible notes 11,795,150 - Total non-current liabilities 12,127,182 13,315,684 Total liabilities 16,361,126 18,297,212 Equity Share capital 441,081,488 439,873,457 Contributed surplus 41,841,815 40,355,952 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,229,804 ) (7,885,024 ) Deficit (441,125,440 ) (420,116,274 ) Total equity 35,568,059 52,228,111 Total liabilities and equity 51,929,185 70,525,323







NEOVASC INC. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE 818,060 633,068 1,428,807 1,084,862 COST OF GOODS SOLD 157,927 109,106 294,219 181,499 GROSS PROFIT 660,133 523,962 1,134,588 903,363 EXPENSES Selling expenses 1,395,275 832,812 2,214,171 1,470,791 General and administrative expenses 3,137,194 5,042,804 6,140,724 10,335,373 Product development and clinical trials expenses 4,341,666 3,740,887 7,611,216 8,362,315 8,874,135 9,616,503 15,966,111 20,168,479 OPERATING LOSS (8,214,002 ) (9,092,541 ) (14,831,523 ) (19,265,116 ) OTHER (EXPENSE)/INCOME Interest and other income 51,655 39,733 69,618 49,753 Interest and other expense (389,425 ) (278,154 ) (739,265 ) (318,563 ) (Loss)/gain on foreign exchange (20,525 ) 15,057 (9,808 ) (20,238 ) Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 612,981 2,809,340 461,638 15,259,393 Realized (loss)/gain on exercise or conversion and extinguishment of warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes - 219,307 (1,845,822 ) (1,895,344 ) Amortization of deferred loss (1,018,282 ) (2,761,152 ) (2,241,846 ) (5,026,442 ) (763,596 ) 44,131 (4,305,485 ) 8,048,559 LOSS BEFORE TAX (8,977,598 ) (9,048,410 ) (19,137,008 ) (11,216,557 ) Tax recovery - 15,396 - 16,128 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (8,977,598 ) (9,033,014 ) (19,137,008 ) (11,200,429 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk - (280,051 ) (216,938 ) (985,637 ) LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (8,977,598 ) (9,313,065 ) (19,353,946 ) (12,186,066 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted loss per share (3.29 ) (3.35 ) (7.03 ) (4.81 )

