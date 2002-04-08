Enrollment completed in RESPONSE with 193 patients enrolled in over 20 countries



NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. ( CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced corporate updates and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Sujal Shah, President and CEO of CymaBay, stated, “We are elated to have finished enrollment in RESPONSE, our second, global Phase 3 study of seladelpar for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). We enrolled 193 patients across more than 20 countries and would like to thank our patients, their families and all of the clinical-site personnel involved for helping us reach this critical milestone. We anticipate releasing topline data for RESPONSE in the third quarter of 2023. Together with the more than 150 patients that are already enrolled in ASSURE, our long-term extension study, we believe our development program for seladelpar is one of the most robust to be conducted in PBC. We were also pleased to present data at EASL this past June, including two-year treatment data with seladelpar showing it improved the GLOBE PBC score and predicted improved transplant-free survival. Finally, we continue to focus on careful management of expenses which has resulted in a strong balance sheet with $170.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2022.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed enrollment in RESPONSE , a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, global, Phase 3 registrational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of seladelpar in patients with PBC. This study enrolled 193 patients who have an inadequate response or intolerance to ursodeoxycholic acid in a 2:1 ratio to receive once daily oral seladelpar 10 mg or placebo. The primary outcome measure is the responder rate at 52 weeks. A responder is defined as a patient who achieves an alkaline phosphatase level < 1.67 times the upper limit of normal with at least a 15% decrease from baseline and has a normal level of total bilirubin. Additional key outcomes of efficacy will compare the rate of normalization of alkaline phosphatase at 52 weeks and the level of pruritus at 6-months for patients with moderate to severe pruritus at baseline as assessed by a validated numerical rating scale recorded with an electronic diary.

Continued strong enrollment in ASSURE , an open-label, long-term study of seladelpar in patients with PBC intended to collect additional long-term safety and efficacy data to support registration. There are now over 150 patients in this study taking daily seladelpar. After completing the RESPONSE study, patients will be able to roll over into ASSURE .

, an open-label, long-term study of seladelpar in patients with PBC intended to collect additional long-term safety and efficacy data to support registration. There are now over 150 patients in this study taking daily seladelpar. After completing the study, patients will be able to roll over into . Supported continued enrollment in a Phase 2a proof-of-pharmacology study to evaluate the potential for MBX-2982, a GPR119 agonist, to prevent hypoglycemia in patients with type 1 diabetes. The study is being conducted by the AdventHealth Translational Research Institute in Orlando, Florida and fully funded by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust with CymaBay retaining full rights to MBX-2982.





Featured results of our studies at The International Liver Congress™ 2022 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) held in London, UK., including a presentation by Bettina Hansen, PhD, Associate Professor Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University of Toronto, reporting the improvement in GLOBE score following seladelpar treatment over two years and predicted transplant-free survival. The GLOBE score is a validated risk-assessment tool providing an estimate of transplant-free survival for patients with PBC. The presentation reported:



Treatment of 50 patients with oral seladelpar 5 or 10 mg daily for 2 years resulted in a mean (SD) change from baseline in GLOBE score of -0.417 (0.269), resulting in a corresponding hazard ratio of 0.66 for transplantation or death compared to no prior treatment with seladelpar (baseline). The improvement in GLOBE score and predicted survival did not depend on age. However, an analysis of subpopulations of high-risk patients by GLOBE score (> 0.3) revealed that while patients of all ages improved, the younger patients tended to have numerically greater improvements, suggesting a potential benefit of earlier treatment.



Planning and execution progressed in our manufacturing and supply chain functions to support NDA submission and post-approval launch. Pre-commercial market analysis and planning became an increasing focus to support our planned product launch.





Held $170.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2022. We believe that cash and investments on hand are sufficient to fund CymaBay’s operating plan through 2023.



Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were $17.9 million and $16.7 million, respectively. Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were $36.3 million and $29.1 million, respectively. Research and development expenses in the three- and six-month period ended June 30, 2022, were higher than the corresponding periods in 2021 primarily due to an increase in clinical trial activities associated with the ongoing late-stage development of seladelpar in PBC. In particular, cost increases were primarily driven by an expansion of our site activation, patient enrollment, and other clinical trial activities associated with RESPONSE and ASSURE , our two active global late-stage clinical trials in PBC.





and , our two active global late-stage clinical trials in PBC. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were $5.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were $12.0 million and $11.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses in the three months ended June 30, 2022, were lower than in the three months ended June 30, 2021, due to a reduction in legal and consulting expenses. General and administrative expenses were higher in the six months ended June 30, 2022, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021, due to compensation associated with the hiring of additional personnel, partially offset by a reduction in legal and consulting expenses.





Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $27.1 million and $23.2 million, or ($0.31) and ($0.34) per share, respectively. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 was $54.9 million and $40.8 million, or ($0.62) and ($0.59) per share, respectively. Net loss was higher due to an increase in clinical operating expenses, as clinical activity related to our late-stage development of seladelpar in PBC continued to expand, as well as an increase in interest expense accretion related to the Abingworth development financing arrangement. We expect our operating expenses to increase in the future as we continue to execute on our development plans for seladelpar in PBC.



CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Financial Results (In thousands, except share and per share information) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 17,891 $ 16,745 $ 36,306 $ 29,127 General and administrative 5,878 6,521 11,965 11,757 Total operating expenses 23,769 23,266 48,271 40,884 Loss from operations (23,769 ) (23,266 ) (48,271 ) (40,884 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 321 44 419 111 Interest expense (3,648 ) - (7,013 ) - Other income 2 - 2 - Total other income (expense), net (3,325 ) 44 (6,592 ) 111 Net loss $ (27,094 ) $ (23,222 ) $ (54,863 ) $ (40,773 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per common share 87,802,939 68,985,461 87,802,939 68,965,885 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 170,757 $ 194,602 Working capital 154,051 172,733 Total assets 177,724 202,318 Total liabilities 95,267 69,381 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 904,617 899,806 Total stockholders’ equity 82,457 132,937



