BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG ( CTG) (“Company”), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Filip Gydé, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John M. Laubacker, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available, in person, for investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago, IL, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

CTG’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Central Time on August 25 and will be accessible through the conference website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: investors.ctg.com/news-and-insights/events-and-presentations. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the event in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster, more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG operates in the Americas, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.