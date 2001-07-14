Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

Second quarter 2022 Corporate and Operational Highlights:

Corporate Restructuring

Implemented a restructuring of our organization with the intention of significantly reducing expenses, conserving cash, improving focus of the Company’s activities and becoming more attractive to potential financial and strategic partners. Reduction in workforce of up to 70% including changes to leadership team Reduced size of Board of Directors from ten to five members while maintaining critical skills and enhancing efficiency Suspended expensive manufacturing and process development initiatives Initiated a process to sublet the Stow, Ohio facility Reduced internal research function to focus resources on MASTERS-2

Made key executive appointments to pursue Athersys’ new business strategy Engaged Ankura Consulting Group LLC and named financial expert Kasey Rosado interim Chief Financial Officer Operations and supply-chain leader Maia Hansen named Chief Operating Officer

Exploring financing options to enable us to obtain funds to continue operations and execute reprioritized business strategy

Business Development Strategy

Participated in multiple investor conferences to build awareness, including: Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Locust Walk Stem Cell Conference Needham Healthcare Conference Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Healthcare Conference H.C. Wainwright Global Healthcare Conference

Pursuing a business development strategy focused on securing regional and/or global MultiStem partners, non-dilutive funding and complementary capabilities across clinical, regulatory, commercial and manufacturing functions Announced an August 29th webinar to provide a comprehensive review of preclinical research across multiple indications with MultiStem hosted by Dr. Willie Mays, Executive Vice President and Head of Regenerative Medicine & Neuroscience Programs, and Dr. Sarah Busch, Vice President, Regenerative Medicine & Head of Nonclinical Development; previously published preclinical data demonstrate that MultiStem holds potential in Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, hypoxia and ischemia Announced preclinical research by the Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute, a Department of Defense research laboratory under the leadership of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, showing the benefit of MultiStem in an animal model of acute radiation syndrome



Second Quarter MultiStem Clinical Trial Updates

MASTERS-2 (Phase 3 global study in ischemic stroke)

Reprioritized MASTERS-2 as development focus following restructuring

Increased enrollment rate, doubling the average number of patients enrolled per month in 2022 from prior years; enrolled more subjects in the second quarter of 2022 than during any other quarter

Expanded the network of active trial sites by adding new locations, including key stroke centers in Germany, the UK, Taiwan and Australia

Analyzed TREASURE results for potential read through to MASTERS-2 trial design

TREASURE (Phase 2/3 Japan study in ischemic stroke)

Trial did not reach statistical significance for its primary endpoint of Excellent Outcomes at 90-days, yet the long-term impact on the quality of life among treated patients was supported by topline results reported by Healios. The full data set demonstrated consistent improvement in essentially all measured functional outcomes over time through one year

Full results will be presented in a plenary session at the 14th World Stroke Congress in October

MATRICS-1 (Phase 2 study in trauma)

Collaborating with The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, one of the busiest Level 1 trauma centers in the U.S.

Funding provided by Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium and Memorial Hermann Foundation

Completed enrollment of the first patient cohort

Initiated dosing with product derived from Athersys’ large-scale bioreactors, providing greater scalability and efficiency

MACOVIA (Phase 2/3 study in acute respiratory distress syndrome)

Fast-track designation by the FDA

Now have data evaluating two different dosing levels of MultiStem produced by a cell factory process. Analysis of this data will help inform the design of the next phase of the trial

In order to focus resources on MASTERS-2, MACOVIA has been suspended until we receive additional financing or establish a partnership to move forward with the next phase of the study.

Management Commentary

“My first six months at Athersys have certainly been both challenging and productive,” stated Dan Camardo, Chief Executive Officer of Athersys. “While the topline data from the TREASURE study evaluating MultiStem for the treatment of ischemic stroke conducted by our partner Healios in Japan did not reach statistical significance for its primary Endpoint of Excellent Outcome at 90-days, there were important and encouraging takeaways from this trial. We are particularly pleased that the study demonstrated improvement in other pre-specified measures of functional outcomes over time, supporting the long-term impact of MultiStem in ischemic stroke patients. The TREASURE trial results were positively endorsed by stroke key opinion leaders offering further encouragement as we proceed with our own MASTERS-2 study.” Camardo continued, “We also implemented a restructuring of our organization with the intention of significantly reducing expenses, conserving cash, improving focus of the Company’s activities and creating a positive impact on enrollment progress in our MASTERS-2 study. We are confident that the actions taken over the last two months will better position Athersys in bringing MultiStem to market and becoming a global leader in regenerative medicine.”

Second Quarter Results

Revenues increased to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to no revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Our collaboration revenues currently fluctuate from period to period based on the delivery of services under our arrangement with Healios.

Research and development expenses increased to $20.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $17.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. The $3.1 million increase is associated with an impairment charge of $4.9 million related to assets that are no longer necessary to support future research and development and restructuring costs of $1.5 million. These increases were partially offset by decreases in clinical trial and manufacturing costs of $2.0 million, internal research supplies of $0.7 million, consulting fees of $0.4 million and decreases in other research development costs of $0.2 million. Our clinical development, clinical manufacturing and manufacturing process development expenses vary over time based on the timing and stage of clinical trials underway, manufacturing campaigns for clinical trials and manufacturing process development projects. These variations in activity level may also impact our accounts payable, accrued expenses, prepaid expenses and deposits balances from period to period. Other than external expenses for our clinical and preclinical programs, we generally do not track our research expenses by project; rather, we track such expenses by the type of cost incurred. We expect our research and development expenses to decrease in connection with our restructuring plan.

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which was higher than the $4.2 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase is primarily related to restructuring costs of $1.2 million. We expect our general and administrative expenses to decrease in connection with our restructuring plan.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $23.6 million compared to a net loss of $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The difference primarily results from the above variances.

During the six months ended months ended June 30, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was $36.6 million compared to $37.2 million in the six months ended months June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, we had $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $37.4 million at December 31, 2021.

(Tables Follow)

Athersys, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,378 $ 37,407 Accounts receivable from Healios, billed and unbilled 3,594 4,414 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 5,916 5,711 Operating right-of-use assets, net 8,448 8,960 Property and equipment, net 3,868 3,692 Total assets $ 35,204 $ 60,184 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 31,123 $ 24,391 Deferred revenue - Healios — 3,340 Operating lease liabilities 9,263 9,766 Accounts payable to Healios 1,119 1,119 Advance from Healios 5,199 5,199 Other long-term liabilities 238 — Total stockholders' equity (11,738 ) 16,369 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,204 $ 60,184

Note: The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data has been derived from the audited financial statements as of that date.

Athersys, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues Contract revenue from Healios $ 2,316 $ — Total revenues 2,316 — Costs and expenses Research and development 20,794 17,691 General and administrative 5,162 4,158 Depreciation 618 723 Total costs and expenses 26,574 22,572 Loss from operations (24,258 ) (22,572 ) Other income, net 610 (27 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (23,648 ) $ (22,599 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 259,570 222,436

