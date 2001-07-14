Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced the appointment of Eliav Barr, M.D., to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eliav Barr to our board,” said Marc Stapley, Veracyte’s chief executive officer. “Dr. Barr has exceptional global biopharmaceutical industry experience, which will be key to helping us achieve our ambition of improving outcomes for patients all over the world. We are also eager to benefit from his expertise in our efforts to further expand our biopharmaceutical partnerships by leveraging our data assets and multi-omics capabilities, particularly in immuno-oncology.”

Dr. Barr has built his distinguished career at Merck Research Laboratories (MRL), a division of Merck & Co., Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company, where he has served as Head of Global Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer since April 2022. In this role, he oversees development programs for pipeline and in-line products in the Cardiovascular, Diabetes/Endocrine/Metabolism, Immunology, Neurology, Oncology, Psychiatry, Respiratory, and Vaccines/Infectious Diseases therapeutic areas. He is also the Chairperson of the Late Development Review Committee, the governance committee that oversees such pipeline. Dr. Barr has held numerous leadership positions within MRL since joining the company in 1995, including serving as Senior Vice President, Global Medical and Scientific Affairs from 2018 to 2022. Notably, he led the development of Merck’s human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, which have become key tools in the global effort to reduce the burden of certain cancers and diseases caused by HPV. Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Barr pursued post-doctoral training at the University of Michigan and was on faculty at the University of Chicago. Dr. Barr earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and completed an Internal Medicine residency and Cardiology Fellowship at Johns Hopkins.

“Veracyte is a leader in providing high-value diagnostic tests that help physicians make more informed diagnostic and treatment decisions for their patients,” said Dr. Barr. “I am excited to join Veracyte’s board of directors and help guide the company as it executes on its bold, strategic global vision.”

