Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) announces today the completion of a $269 million securitization of Hilton Grand Vacations ownership loans through Hilton Grand Vacations Trust 2022-2 (“the Trust”). Four classes of Notes were issued by the Trust, including approximately $153 million of Class A Notes, approximately $73 million of Class B Notes, approximately $26 million of Class C Notes, and approximately $17 million of Class D Notes.

The Class A Notes have an interest rate of 4.30%, the Class B Notes have an interest rate of 4.74%, the Class C Notes have an interest rate of 5.57%, and the Class D Notes have an interest rate of 8.73%, for an overall weighted average interest rate of 4.83% and overall advance rate of 96%.

“We’re pleased with the results of our investor outreach, welcoming five new investors to the platform, allowing us to price well inside a 5% coupon despite higher benchmark rates since our first deal earlier in the year,” said Dan Mathewes, chief financial officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. “The strength of execution and ability to tighten spreads across all classes of notes is testament to the market depth and continued focus on timeshare asset backed collateral.”

Proceeds of the issuance, net of fees, will be used to pay down debt and for other general corporate purposes.

The Notes were offered in a private placement within the U.S. to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the U.S. in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release is an announcement of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, all of which have been sold. The transaction was rated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) and Moody’s Investor Service, Inc (Moody’s).

