Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) announced today it successfully completed an amendment and five-year extension of NRP Operating’s revolving credit facility. Lender commitments are $102.5 million, and additional commitments can be added to expand the facility to $132.5 million.

“This new five-year credit facility will provide significant liquidity and allow us to accelerate the repayment of our 2025 Senior Notes and Preferred Units,” said Craig Nunez, NRP’s president and chief operating officer.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world’s lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

