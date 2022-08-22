Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

D.A. Davidson Big Sky Tech Conference

Location: Big Sky, MT

August 22-23, 2022

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Location: Virtual

August 24, 2022

Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, NY

September 9, 2022

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

September 14, 2022

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

