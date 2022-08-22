Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:
D.A. Davidson Big Sky Tech Conference
Location: Big Sky, MT
August 22-23, 2022
3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Location: Virtual
August 24, 2022
Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown, NY
September 9, 2022
Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA
September 14, 2022
Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.
Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005762/en/