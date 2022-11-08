Larry Robbins recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Glenview Capital Management, founded in 2000 by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), is a privately held investment management firm. Glenview manages assets split between two products: the Glenview Funds (long/short) and the Glenview Opportunity Funds (concentrated, opportunistic). Glenview is focused on delivering attractive absolute returns through an intense focus on deep fundamental research and individual security selection. Their investments are primarily focused on the U.S., with a smaller amount of exposure in Western Europe.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $4.00Bil. The top holdings were CI(13.69%), THC(8.97%), and GPN(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,256,661-share investment in NYSE:BHC. Previously, the stock had a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.12 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $6.2 per share and a market cap of $2.22Bil. The stock has returned -76.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) bought 480,192 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 2,076,189. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.38.

On 08/11/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $286 per share and a market cap of $87.26Bil. The stock has returned 37.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,544,333-share investment in NYSE:MTOR. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.97 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Meritor Inc traded for a price of $36.5 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 53.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 752,648-share investment in NYSE:ABC. Previously, the stock had a 2.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.01 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $148.22 per share and a market cap of $30.72Bil. The stock has returned 25.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-book ratio of 137.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 618,871-share investment in NYSE:UHS. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.53 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Universal Health Services Inc traded for a price of $111.39 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Health Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.