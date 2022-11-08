MCF Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 E RIVERCENTER BLVD. COVINGTON, KY 41011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 804 stocks valued at a total of $948.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(21.65%), AGG(12.27%), and SPY(7.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCF Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MCF Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PULS by 423,740 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.99.

On 08/11/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.035 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

During the quarter, MCF Advisors LLC bought 41,778 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 589,767. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $386.06 per share and a market cap of $278.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

MCF Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 79,979 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/11/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.66 per share and a market cap of $82.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

During the quarter, MCF Advisors LLC bought 293,064 shares of ARCA:IBDQ for a total holding of 301,454. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.82.

On 08/11/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.84 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.02% over the past year.

During the quarter, MCF Advisors LLC bought 287,384 shares of ARCA:IBDO for a total holding of 337,451. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.09.

On 08/11/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.09 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -1.84% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

