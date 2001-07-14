Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBGI), and the management team of Diamond Sports Intermediate Holdings LLC (“Diamond”), its unconsolidated subsidiary, will host a conference call to discuss Diamond’s second quarter financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Diamond’s Consolidated Financial Statements and management’s discussion and analysis and other supplemental information will be posted to the Company’s website, www.sbgi.net, under the subtitle "Investors%2FDiamond+Financials" prior to the call. There will not be a press release in connection with the release of Diamond’s second quarter 2022 financial results.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under the subtitle "Investors%2FWebcasts." The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-506-0062, with entry code 947874.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and provide the entry code to the conference operator; or tell the operator that you are joining the Diamond Quarterly Update call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available.

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode.

