Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) is proud to announce WGME in Portland, ME and KOMO in Seattle, WA have been honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) with National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism. WGME was honored for Overall+Excellence in the Small Market Television category and KOMO’s Eric’s Heroes series was honored for Best+Sports+Reporting.

Earlier this year, 13 of Sinclair’s newsrooms were honored with a collective 22 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism, a testament to Sinclair’s commitment to providing the best in local journalism. WGME and KOMO were the recipient of three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards at each station.

“Recognition from the RTDNA with a National Murrow Award is one of journalism’s highest honors, and we are incredibly proud of the award-winning work produced by WGME and KOMO and their commitment to delivering local news that impacts their communities,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium, has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

