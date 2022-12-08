PRIMECAP Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) Company was founded in 1983 in Pasadena, CA as an independent investment management company. PRIMECAP manages US-focused equity portfolios for a limited number of institutions and mutual funds.

The firm’s objective is to provide superior long-term equity investment results following an investment approach based on four key principles: individual decision-making, commitment to fundamental research, long-term investment horizon and focus on value.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) utilizes a multi-counselor investment model whereby each portfolio manager has complete autonomy over a distinct sleeve of each Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 342 stocks valued at a total of $111.87Bil. The top holdings were LLY(8.24%), MSFT(3.42%), and AMGN(3.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 76,157 shares of NAS:EPZM for a total holding of 15,598,934. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.48.

On 08/12/2022, Epizyme Inc traded for a price of $1.47 per share and a market cap of $247.50Mil. The stock has returned -73.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Epizyme Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 6,485,563 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 08/12/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $72.57 per share and a market cap of $137.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 2,941,900 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/12/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $140.64 per share and a market cap of $1,432.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 126.03, a price-book ratio of 10.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,344,285 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 48,598,246. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 08/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $35.59 per share and a market cap of $146.13Bil. The stock has returned -31.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 760,773 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $287.02 per share and a market cap of $2,140.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-book ratio of 12.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.