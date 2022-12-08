Ray Dalio recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) is Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates. The guru started Bridgewater out of his two-bedroom apartment in New York in 1975. Under his leadership, the firm has grown into the fifth most important private company in the US according to Fortune Magazine. For his and Bridgewater's industry-changing innovations as well as his work advising policymakers around the world, Ray has been called the “Steve Jobs of Investing” by aiCIO Magazine and Wired Magazine, and named one of the 100 Most Influential People by TIME Magazine.

Dalio is also the author of The New York Times #1 Bestseller "Principles," which outlines his work and life principles, the foundation of Bridgewater's distinctive culture and the cornerstone of his and Bridgewater’s success. Ray and Bridgewater also recently published "Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises," the first public dissemination of their research on these economic events, which enabled them to anticipate the 2008 Financial Crisis.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 987 stocks valued at a total of $23.59Bil. The top holdings were PG(4.11%), JNJ(3.26%), and IEMG(3.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 18,186,473 shares. The trade had a 3.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.62 per share and a market cap of $26.49Bil. The stock has returned -20.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru sold out of their 7,480,545-share investment in NYSE:BABA. Previously, the stock had a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.24 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $94.87 per share and a market cap of $251.17Bil. The stock has returned -51.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 7,285,717 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.1 per share and a market cap of $72.10Bil. The stock has returned -16.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 574,534 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 1,697,801. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $422.3 per share and a market cap of $313.43Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,935,319 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 3,146,236. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/12/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $104.25 per share and a market cap of $136.86Bil. The stock has returned 25.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

