Insight Holdings Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $4.83Bil. The top holdings were MNDY(29.61%), NCNO(19.96%), and S(16.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Insight Holdings Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NCNO by 7,912,118 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.4.

On 08/12/2022, Ncino Inc traded for a price of $37.08 per share and a market cap of $4.09Bil. The stock has returned -38.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ncino Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.78 and a price-sales ratio of 12.59.

The guru sold out of their 308,000-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.07 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.84 per share and a market cap of $1,555.96Bil. The stock has returned -12.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 54,000 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/12/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $287.02 per share and a market cap of $2,140.56Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-book ratio of 12.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 58,000 shares of NAS:CRWD for a total holding of 116,500. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.83.

On 08/12/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $198.06 per share and a market cap of $45.96Bil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 41.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -826.73 and a price-sales ratio of 27.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Insight Holdings Group, LLC bought 90,000 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 217,600. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.56.

On 08/12/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $114.78 per share and a market cap of $36.32Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11617.59, a price-book ratio of 30.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 565.04 and a price-sales ratio of 27.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

