Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company") ( CMTL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Comtech investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On June 8, 2021, Comtech reported its operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 and updated its financial targets for fiscal 2021. Among other items, Comtech reported that it expected fiscal 2021 consolidated net sales to be in the range of $580 million to $590 million and explained that the "updated target primarily reflects a change in anticipated revenues in its Governmental Solutions segment due to the U.S. government's April 2021 announcement to fully withdraw troops from Afghanistan as well as other program changes."

On this news, Comtech's stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 13.76%, to close at $22.13 per share on June 9, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising