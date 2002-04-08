SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has reached cooperation with WhatsApp, the world's leading private messaging giant. This transoceanic cooperation represents a breakthrough in advancing Aurora Mobile's overseas business and enlarging its business ecosystem. Under the collaboration that enriches its messaging channel mix, Aurora Mobile will provide Chinese companies going global with more efficient social channels and marketing solutions, to help them expand their overseas user base and build a customer engagement system. It also expects to create new paths and new opportunities to increase conversion rate more efficiently and sustainably.



Connecting with Social Platforms and Fully Integrating Overseas Messaging Channels

As a popular instant messaging APP overseas, WhatsApp has over 2 billion monthly active users in more than 180 countries, with the daily number of messages sent via the app exceeding 100 billion. In particular, WhatsApp has become an essential user engagement channel in popular investment destinations of Chinese companies, such as Singapore, Indonesia, India, Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

To enable companies going global to access more overseas messaging channels, Aurora Mobile has deepened cooperation with WhatsApp by virtue of its strong strengths in messaging channel integration and push notification management, and has integrated WhatsApp Business Platform – a dedicated customer engagement channel – into its messaging cloud solution for firms going global. The overseas version of Aurora Mobile Messaging Cloud has fully integrated three mainstream overseas messaging channels, i.e., international SMS, international email, and instant messaging (WhatsApp). Besides, supported by the stable, compliant and secure overseas services of HUAWEI Cloud, Aurora Mobile offers Chinese companies better user reaching and engagement service and support to help them globalize their businesses.

Flexible New User Acquisition and Conversion for Building Overseas Operational Ecosystem

By connecting the lightweight Messaging Cloud API of Aurora Mobile, companies can, based on their growth needs, achieve a higher ROI via WhatsApp than via SMS, and enable more diverse interactive features such as registration certification, service notification, customer acquisition growth, security certification, and marketing operations that are more efficient than emails. Thus, they can establish a closer and more effective relationship with the huge overseas user base. This will also lay a solid foundation for companies to explore overseas SCRM models based on social ecosystem so that they can obtain sustainable growth under the up-to-date approach.

Take game companies, the pioneers among companies going global, as an example. With the aid of the massive social traffic of WhatsApp, Aurora Mobile can help game makers efficiently retain existing users in private domains. At the same time, with messaging channel integration and capability, these companies can complete high-concurrency, high-precision, and high-efficiency message delivery at a lower cost. This will help activate their inactive and potential users and improve the repurchase rate of existing products as well as the user acquisition for new products.

In addition, Aurora Mobile can help companies integrate the underlying channel capability to leverage the business value offered by WhatsApp. For example, cross-border e-commerce companies can push transaction and logistics notifications directly on WhatsApp, so users that opt in to receive them can efficiently track product information, such as order and logistics information, on WhatsApp without switching to other apps. Aurora Mobile also supports concurrent messaging via multiple channels including WhatsApp, Push, email, and SMS to avoid errors and omissions in account transaction, top-up, and transaction messages. For companies, WhatsApp provides a competitive delivery rate, high efficiency, and low notification costs, in addition to service activation and interactive traffic that enable significant growth.

Aurora Mobile supports managing user engagement messages from multiple channels on one page, so that operators can flexibly switch between messaging channels on one page to engage with users. This avoids the inconveniences caused by switching between different editing programs. Companies can realize global SCRM channel operation with an API that can be easily connected. This conversation center capability enables more instant and precise messaging and creates a better user experience, laying a foundation for companies' business growth, content distribution, and marketing.

In the new marketing era, social platform-based engagement between businesses and customers has become the most effective and cost-effective way of communication and marketing. Aurora Mobile has swiftly integrated global messaging channels with its high-quality solutions, to help Chinese companies to create a messaging and user engagement system that is more refined, digital, and intelligent targeting overseas markets. It will continue to explore full-link user communication solutions covering user reaching, engagement, and innovative marketing based on the WhatsApp ecosystem, injecting energy into the overseas growth and expansion of Chinese firms!

