SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China”), today announced the results of its “tastes of summer” marketing campaign on Douyin, China's leading destination for short-form mobile videos. In 30 days, Tims registered sales of over RMB 20 million on Douyin’s engaging platform.



During the campaign, Tims China hosted a special livestream event on Douyin with Tims China brand ambassador and cinema celebrity, Yang Yang, and CEO of Tims China, Yongchen Lu, spotlighting Tims China’s freshly brewed coffee and delicious bakery offerings. Tims China-themed pages and search tags on Douyin garnered nearly 400 million online visits and drove Tims China fans to stores. During the campaign, Tims China’s Central Plaza store was ranked Shanghai’s most popular coffee shop on the platform while its Changying Tian Street store was ranked Beijing’s second most popular.

Tims China is the first coffee brand to join Douyin’s Local Services. Livestream campaigns are a primary and popular channel to introduce brands and products to customers, in particular for younger consumers.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said, “We’re pleased with the results of this new branding campaign with Douyin. Creating genuine community and offering true local relevance are key pillars of our brand philosophy, and livestreaming brings these qualities to life. Not to mention, it’s also a lot of fun!”

