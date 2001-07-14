Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced that Bryan Rocco, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has made the decision to resign from his role effective September 9, 2022.

The Company and Softchoice’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) have engaged an executive search firm as part of a formal process to identify Mr. Rocco’s permanent replacement. The Board has approved the appointment of Yota Skederidis, CPA, Softchoice’s Vice President, Financial Reporting & Tax, as Interim CFO, effective upon Mr. Rocco’s departure. Mr. Rocco will work with Ms. Skederidis to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are grateful for Bryan’s contributions to Softchoice over the past five years, where he played an important role in helping us prepare and execute on our strategic transformation, along with completing our initial public offering and guiding us through a successful first year as a public company,” said Vince De Palma, Softchoice’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him continued success as he pursues new interests.”

Mr. De Palma added: “Yota Skederidis’s experience with Softchoice, her industry knowledge, and extensive financial background make her well-positioned to serve as interim CFO. Mrs. Skederidis joined Softchoice in 2011 and has been promoted to progressively senior roles, the latest being into her current role in 2018. We have full confidence in her, along with our experienced and highly capable finance team, and expect the transition to be seamless.”

“I am extremely proud of our achievements since I joined Softchoice,” said Mr. Rocco. “It’s been an honour to work with Vince and the exceptional talent on Softchoice’s leadership team and across the organization. I am leaving knowing Softchoice is well positioned for the future with a strong foundation to execute on its strategy to expand its market share in the large and growing IT solutions market and continue driving strong, scalable growth in the future.”

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. By doing these things we help them create success for their customers and their people. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events including the transition of CFO responsibilities, expansion and growth of market share and the growth of the IT solutions market. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

