Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that before the market open on Monday, August 15, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Kamal Govender, Director of ESG, to provide additional insights related to second-quarter results.

On August 16 and 17, 2022, Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Shults, and Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the Citi One-on-One Midstream/Energy Infrastructure Conference. Additionally, an updated investor presentation will be provided in the events and presentations section of the partnership’s website.

On September 7, 2022, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

On September 14, 2022, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions virtually at the NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day.

On September 15, 2022, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the Pickering Energy Partners Technology, Energy, and Mobility Fest. In addition, Ms. Shults will participate in an investor discussion panel.

On September 30, 2022, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions virtually at the Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream, and Clean Energy Conference.

