ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company ( KAL, “Kalera” or the “Company”), a vertical farming company, today announced its second quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call has been rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Kalera will now release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, August 19, before the market opens.



This change is due to the timing of the company’s business combination with Agrico Acquisition Corporation on June 28 and subsequent listing on Nasdaq on June 29.

A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Friday, August 19 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Conference call: 1-844-763-8274 (domestic), 1-412-717-9224 (international)

Webcast: To listen to the webcast, either live or archived, go to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PTKTVOJx or visit the investor relations section of Kalera’s website at www.investors.kalera.com.

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environmental agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com .

Contact

Kalera PLC

Aparna Mehra

[email protected]

617.851.0608

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Julie Kegley

[email protected]

310.622.8246