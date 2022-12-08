Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, and Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige today announced the launch of the “Good Morning Gorgeous”sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is an element of Hologic’s role as presenting sponsor of Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous”tour, which is presented in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) and will take place September 17 through October 29, 2022.

The sponsorship is the latest effort from Hologic to reinforce the importance of preventive care and Well Woman Exams. In addition to the sweepstakes, Hologic has also produced a public service announcement featuring Blige, which will be shown throughout each concert venue prior to the show, sharing more about what it means for women to make their health a priority. The company will also work with Blige during the tour to shine a light on the need to increase access to screening for all women, including those who live in communities in need of resources like 3D mammography.

“Over the past two years, we’ve been proud to partner with Mary on a number of initiatives to encourage women to prioritize life-saving screenings,” said Steve MacMillan, the company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership as the presenting sponsor of the 2022 ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’tour as it’s a powerful way to reach millions of women — both online and in-person — with our message about the critical importance of screenings.”

Fans are encouraged to visit Screeningsforher.com to learn more about routine screenings and to enter to win a pair of tickets to one of twenty tour stops, in cities including:

Greensboro, NC (9/17/22)

Washington, DC (9/18/22)

Charlotte, NC (9/21/22)

Philadelphia, PA (9/22/22)

Detroit, MI (9/24/22)

Chicago, IL (9/25/22)

Birmingham, AL (9/28/22)

Atlanta, GA (9/29/22)

Houston, TX (10/1/22)

Fort Worth, TX (10/2/22)

Oakland, CA (10/6/22)

Las Vegas, NV (10/8/22)

St. Louis, MO (10/12/22)

New Orleans, LA (10/15/22)

Memphis, TN (10/16/22)

Cleveland, OH (10/19/22)

Hampton, VA (10/22/22)

Newark, NJ (10/23/22)

Nashville, TN (10/26/22)

Cincinnati, OH (10/27/22)

For more information, official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, visit ScreeningsforHer.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to fight breast cancer; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses, and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women’s well-being, and Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality care for underserved women.

About The Black Promoters Collective

The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. Officially launching in 2022 with their first two live entertainment offerings, the headlining tours for R&B legends New Edition and Maxwell, both landed in the Top 10 of the Pollstar “Live 75" chart. As a 100% Black-owned business, its mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackpromoterscollective.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to [email protected].

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 years of age or older. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 08/12/22; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 09/08/22. To enter and for full eligibility, rules and restrictions visit www.screeningsforher.com and follow all entry instructions to complete the entry form including selecting the concert city and submit. Prize: two (2) concert tickets to one (1) concert in a concert city. Total ARV of each prize: $100. Odds depend on the number of eligible entries submitted per concert city. Sponsor: Hologic, Inc., 250 Campus Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.

