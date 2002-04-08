Romeoville, Ill., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the Second Quarter 2022 after market close on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, with an investor conference call to follow on Thursday, August 18th.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Nanophase will host its Second Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. Call details to follow.

About Nanophase

Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( NANX), www.nanophase.com, a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

