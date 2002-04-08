NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. ( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, is pleased to announce that they, launched an exclusive 12-month advertising campaign for Bitburn, the first ever true burn tokenomics to foster mass adoption.



Bitburn Rewards are automatically deployed to holders according to buy and sell volume. The formula is simple—the more Bitburn tokens you hold, the more Bitcoin rewards you will earn. Bitburn resides on the BSC network and rewards 5% Bitcoin while offering true burn.

Troy Smothers, COO of BitBurn said, “We have witnessed Mobiquity’s CryptoGraph success within the industry, and we intend to leverage their technology for our BitBurn Token. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Mobiquity as we continue to grow our offerings to the crypto communities.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said “We are extremely happy with the success of the Block Buster Token pre/post sale launch campaign’s and are extremely excited to extend our offer to BBTF’s first acquired token BITBURN. We look forward to helping Bitburn reach the masses by getting their unique offer in front of our ever-growing Crypto Core & Curious Audiences.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

About BitBurn

BitBurn’s premiere debit card solution will offer a robust mobile app, up to 10% rewards at select merchants, direct deposit, in addition to an elegant black card featuring BurnPay logo. BurnPay will offer on-demand card printing for US Residents in Q4 2022, and cards will be mailed to recipients after a simple KYC process. Virtual cards will also be provided and integration with Apple and Google Pay. BurnPay will also offer a non-KYC required payment solution that will allow users to convert the native BitBurn token into spendable fiat at 1000+ merchants in 150+ countries. For more information, please visit https://bitburn.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

