SiteOne®Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Cape Cod Stone, a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products with one location in Orleans, Massachusetts.

“Since 1996, Cape Cod Stone has a tremendous history of providing quality natural and manufactured stone products to landscape contractors in the growing Massachusetts Cape market,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “We are excited to welcome the team to our SiteOne family and expand our hardscapes expertise, products, and services for our combined customers.”

“We are excited to join SiteOne,” said Cape Cod Stone co-owner Bob Legge. “We have a hard-working and dedicated team, most of whom have been with Cape Cod Stone for more than 10 years. SiteOne will provide expanded opportunities for our people and allow us to continue providing the same great products and services to our valued customers.”

This is the ninth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005020/en/