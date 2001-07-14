SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today the hiring of Equity+Animal%2C+LLC (“Equity Animal” or the “firm”), an investor relations firm based in New York and led by Mark Moran & Brian Hanly.

Equity+Animal, who specializes in complex corporate storytelling, will serve as both the Company’s investor relations and public relations firm to help broaden awareness of the Company to the financial community. Through the firm’s unrivaled distribution network, Equity Animal is able to reach over roughly 35 million retail, institutional, and accredited investors monthly. The firm will kick-off its engagement with SG Blocks’ Second+Quarter+2022+Earnings+Call hosted on Twitter Spaces on Monday, August 15th at 4:30pm ET.

Paul Galvin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SG Blocks, commented, “We are pleased to announce the selection of Equity Animal to be our storytellers moving forward as we seek to more effectively grow awareness of our ESG driven mission and yield significant value creation in real estate development, manufacturing, and medical verticals. We’ve waited too long and let market actors determine our fate that has in turn, cramped our growth potential. We believe we are a movement whose time has come and it is my pleasure to hire Equity Animal to help aggressively unlock our potential.”

Mark+Moran, CEO of Equity Animal, stated, “We are thrilled to be advising SG Blocks, a company that is mission driven while disrupting the largest verticals through best-in-class safe and green modular construction for building structures. What excites us the most is the opportunity to showcase to new investors that engrained in the Company’s DNA is the ethos that ESG done right is not only green, but can change the world, while creating shareholder value.

Given the lack of coverage of the company, they are susceptible to Wall Street hedge funds and market makers attempting to make a quick dollar off a mission driven company, with no skin in the game – it’s this David versus Goliath story that we will be telling to the market by showcasing the strong structural business, track record, and management of SG Blocks to roughly 35 million investors monthly.”

Brian+Hanly, President of Equity Animal, added, “We look forward helping the Company communicate the story of their past successes and current pipeline to create enhanced strategic opportunities for growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on Twitter Spaces Detail

The Twitter Spaces will be hosted on Monday, August 15 th at 4:30pm ET on the SG+Blocks+corporate+account by CEO Paul+Galvin and Mark+Moran of Equity+Animal; and accessible at this link: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fi%2Fspaces%2F1ynJOZlLNvqGR

To ask questions during the Q&A, participants must join the Twitter Space using a mobile device

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding more effectively growing awareness of the Company’s ESG driven mission, the Company’s ESG driven mission yielding significant value creation in real estate development, manufacturing, and medical verticals and the Company being a movement whose time has come. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to grow awareness of its ESG driven mission, the Company’s ability to yield significant value creation in its real estate development, manufacturing, and medical verticals, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

