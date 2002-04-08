Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc ( AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks and a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, and designer of complete 5G/6G systems, today announced that it will report its first quarter of fiscal 2022 results on Monday, August 15, 2022, followed by a conference call on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Details for the call will be shared along with earnings results next week.

