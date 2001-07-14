Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), is expanding its micro-mobility operations in the Washington, D.C. area with the launch of its newest e-bike model in Alexandria and Arlington, VA. Helbiz is permitted to launch 350 of Helbiz’s electric bikes in both cities combined. Additionally, the company has extended its permit for its scooter fleet in Washington, D.C., until December 31, 2022.

After a competitive process, Helbiz was selected as a new vendor for the micro-mobility program in Alexandria, VA. The company will also expand its program in Arlington, VA, to include e-bikes in addition to its original fleet of scooters. These will be the first markets in the D.C. area to offer this bike model, featuring the latest GPS technology to identify no-ride zones and slow riders down in designated areas.

“We are proud to continue growing with how we service the D.C. area, adding a new city with Alexandria and expanding our fleet in Arlington,” said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO. “The Helbiz e-bike is the most advanced bike available in the D.C. area, offering riders a safe, energy-efficient way to get where they need to go.”

The lightweight model is equipped with a Shimano 3-speed hub for better energy efficiency and an enclosed front basket with a phone holder to protect small items while riding. In addition, each Helbiz e-bike is equipped with a secure lock system. Riders can easily lock the Helbiz e-bike by inserting the cable lock pin into the front wheel compartment with no bike rack necessary.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

