Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Since their inceptions, both Teton Advisors, Inc. (Teton) and Keeley Teton Advisors, LLC (Keeley Teton) have been pioneers in small, mid and micro-cap, active, value investing. The two share a common investment approach which utilizes disciplined bottom-up, fundamental analysis in the search for inefficiently priced equities.

The transformational purchase of Keeley Asset Management Corp. by Teton in March 2017, combined two well-established active asset managers into a single, scalable investment firm.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 387 stocks valued at a total of $793.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.39%), ENSG(1.30%), and NXST(1.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:APOG by 138,759 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.86.

On 08/12/2022, Apogee Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $43.47 per share and a market cap of $964.04Mil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apogee Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 185,599 shares in NAS:EMBC, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.89 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Embecta Corp traded for a price of $30.07 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Embecta Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) bought 102,775 shares of NYSE:ESAB for a total holding of 114,092. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.33.

On 08/12/2022, ESAB Corp traded for a price of $44.19 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ESAB Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The guru sold out of their 69,223-share investment in NYSE:CMP. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.7 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Compass Minerals International Inc traded for a price of $41.81 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -37.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Minerals International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) bought 114,176 shares of NAS:FFWM for a total holding of 270,382. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.15.

On 08/12/2022, First Foundation Inc traded for a price of $20.96 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Foundation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

