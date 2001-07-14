TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations have won six 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“Our purpose of serving the greater good of our communities empowers our journalists to tell stories that matter and make a difference,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “Congratulations to all our stations that were recognized for their impactful work.”

The prestigious Murrow Awards “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

TEGNA stations’ National Edward R. Murrow Award winners are:

KARE – Minneapolis: Hard News, Large Market Television for “Pregnant+%26amp%3B+Shackled.” Police raided a pregnant woman’s home wrongly suspecting her husband stole a snowblower. She ended up in jail, in labor, and experts say, illegally in shackles. Through their reporting, KARE 11 investigative reporter A.J. Lagoe, reporter/producer Brandon Stahl, photojournalist Gary Knox and executive producer Steve Eckert prompted policy changes in Hennepin County.

KARE – Minneapolis: Excellence in Writing, Large Market Television for reporter Boyd Huppert. In 2021, Huppert marked his 25th year as a reporter at KARE. Over his career, he’s received 22 Murrows, including this year’s winning entry, which featured three stories from his signature Land of 10,000 Stories segment: “Brad%26rsquo%3Bs+Rink,” “McDaniel,” and “Mrs.+Klein%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Lesson.”

WFAA – Dallas: Breaking News Coverage, Large Market Television for “Timberview+High+School+Shooting.” During its breaking coverage of the Mansfield Timberview High shooting, the entire WFAA newsroom focused on clear public safety information, exclusive reporting about the student suspect, and on-the-ground conversations with parents waiting to be reunited with their children.

KREM – Spokane: Feature Reporting, Small Market Television for “Hyland+Family+Tragedy.” In this report, KREM anchor Whitney Ward and senior photojournalist Brett Allbery share the Hyland family’s story after the couple lost their young son and unborn child to a devastating wildfire in Washington state.

WCSH/News Center Maine – Portland: Excellence in Video, Small Market Television for “Schooner+Bowdoin%3A+A+Classroom+Like+No+Other,” in which photojournalist Kirk Cratty looks at the Maine Maritime Academy and the young men and women who’ll serve as officers and engineers on everything from ferries to freighters, tugboats to tankers.

TEGNA stations were also honored with a record 96+Regional+Edward+R.+Murrow+Awards, more than any other local broadcast television group and the most in the company’s history. KARE in Minneapolis received 11 individual awards, the most given in 2022, and seven stations received the overall excellence honor.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

