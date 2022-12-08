Robert Karr recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) founded Joho Capital in 1996. He is one of the Tiger Cubs, the hedge fund managers who learned from the legendary Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) at Tiger Management. At Tiger Management, his main focus was Asian equities. Karr tends to hold a concentrated portfolio in the area of new technologies, with a low portfolio turnover rate.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $438.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(34.68%), BABA(21.42%), and LTHM(20.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,466,050-share investment in NYSE:DT. Previously, the stock had a 9.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.92 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $43.4 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -32.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 301.73, a price-book ratio of 9.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 91.59 and a price-sales ratio of 12.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 491,813 shares. The trade had a 9.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.61.

On 08/12/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $134.98 per share and a market cap of $37.02Bil. The stock has returned -20.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 741.94, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 67.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 209,390 shares. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/12/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $93.76 per share and a market cap of $246.59Bil. The stock has returned -51.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:EEFT by 68,075 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.58.

On 08/12/2022, Euronet Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $101.72 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -24.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronet Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-book ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LTHM by 333,000 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.74.

On 08/12/2022, Livent Corp traded for a price of $29.3911 per share and a market cap of $5.08Bil. The stock has returned 14.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Livent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.81 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

