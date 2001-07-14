Varsity+Tutors, a Nerdy+Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/

Varsity Tutors for Schools launches 'Teacher Assigned' Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This new offering comes at a critical time for both educators and students. With the increase in demands on educators, creating a seamless connection between teacher and tutor can bring support to overstretched teachers while giving students the additional personalized instruction they need to succeed.

“Teachers are always in the best position to identify the specific challenges and opportunities where tutoring can help. District leaders told us that putting classroom educators in the driver’s seat could not only benefit students, but provide critical support to teachers who are feeling overworked and burnt out,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institution Business Officer at Varsity Tutors. “To fulfill its potential, tutoring that schools provide to their students can’t be an add-on disconnected from the classroom. It has to be deeply integrated with the priorities and values of schools and districts.”

A growing body of research suggests that while tutoring can be effective, the most impactful tutoring initiatives are deeply connected to the classroom, aligned to curriculum and standards, and provide consistent tutor relationships. The concept of teacher-assigned tutoring was developed by Varsity Tutors over the course of the last school year, informed by insights from over 200 K-12 districts and the company’s experience delivering millions of hours of live instruction to students over the last 15 years. Using a single platform, teachers can now request and schedule live tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on how students are progressing.

Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season includes:

High Dosage Tutoring: Designed to close learning gaps, Varsity Tutors partners with districts to provide live video-based face-to-face tutoring, conducted 1-on-1 and in small groups for students who need more attention and support. Through a purpose-built platform combining interactive tools, collaborative workspaces and sophisticated tutor-student matching, students receive consistent face-to-face tutoring and small-group experiences with a dedicated tutor throughout the school year.

Designed to close learning gaps, Varsity Tutors partners with districts to provide live video-based face-to-face tutoring, conducted 1-on-1 and in small groups for students who need more attention and support. Through a purpose-built platform combining interactive tools, collaborative workspaces and sophisticated tutor-student matching, students receive consistent face-to-face tutoring and small-group experiences with a dedicated tutor throughout the school year. On Demand: As districts look to offer 24/7 support to every student, On Demand provides access to quick support from highly qualified tutors via live chat across core K-12 subjects. Students and tutors collaborate via a shared whiteboard that allows students to draw, upload a file, or share an image of their assignment. The service also offers proven standards-based self-study resources and enrichment classes across core K-12 subjects.

As districts look to offer 24/7 support to every student, On Demand provides access to quick support from highly qualified tutors via live chat across core K-12 subjects. Students and tutors collaborate via a shared whiteboard that allows students to draw, upload a file, or share an image of their assignment. The service also offers proven standards-based self-study resources and enrichment classes across core K-12 subjects. Teacher Assigned: Launching for the first time this fall, Teacher Assigned brings together multiple modalities of learning and allows teachers to decide which students receive additional support. Teachers assign certain hours of live, video-based face-to-face tutoring, based on where their students are struggling so tutors can provide personalized support from the very first session. Students work consistently with the same tutors in each content area, enabling tutors to build strong relationships as an extension of the teaching team.

Over the last year, Varsity Tutors for Schools has worked with over 200 districts across the country to deliver high-dosage tutoring. Beginning this fall, schools nationwide will be able to access all three learning models, depending on the needs and recovery strategies of their district. For more information and to see a full list of Varsity Tutors offerings, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.varsitytutors.com.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors – the online tutoring platform used by millions of families – launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to help district leaders deliver 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by insights from partnering with over 200 K-12 districts last year, Varsity Tutors built a full suite of services for schools and educators to implement alongside classroom learning. Most recently, Varsity Tutors launched a unique “teacher-assigned” model that puts teachers in the driver’s seat: using a single platform, they can easily request and schedule live face-to-face tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on student progress.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at www.nerdy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/