Orlando, FL, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it negotiated the removal of four hundred and thirty-six thousand one hundred and nineteen ($436,119) in debt from its balance sheet in 2022. This past week, the Company reduced liabilities by one hundred and twelve thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine ($112,839).

Branded Legacy, Inc. has previously announced the removal of debt as well as the cancelation of common stock. The Company plans to continue to reduce its issued an outstanding shares of common stock as well as reducing its liabilities. This removal of one hundred and twelve thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine ($112,839) in liabilities helps both the Company and its shareholders.

Jermain Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., concluded, “We are excited about the progress we have made this week. We really believe we are positioning Branded Legacy this year for some significant growth. The share structure is looking more advantageous for new investors and the elimination of debts will reduce the time to which it becomes cash flow positive. All of which will add value to our shareholders.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness. Company also owns Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com.