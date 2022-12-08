Jeremy Grantham recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is the Chairman of the Board of Grantham Mayo van Otterloo (GMO) LLC, a Boston-based asset management firm. He is regarded as a highly knowledgeable investor in various stock, bond and commodity markets. Grantham started one of the world's first index funds in the early 1970s.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 736 stocks valued at a total of $18.46Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.44%), AAPL(3.13%), and UNH(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 3,463,538 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.37.

On 08/12/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $63.3457 per share and a market cap of $273.40Bil. The stock has returned 14.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-book ratio of 11.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 344,391 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/12/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $537.36 per share and a market cap of $503.20Bil. The stock has returned 33.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-book ratio of 6.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 603,616 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $236.43 per share and a market cap of $84.37Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-book ratio of 7.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.34 and a price-sales ratio of 14.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 1,916,396 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/12/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.25 per share and a market cap of $191.11Bil. The stock has returned -15.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 202,938 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 08/12/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $481.55 per share and a market cap of $114.51Bil. The stock has returned 31.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.