Quantitative Advantage, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $576.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAT(8.11%), GBIL(6.67%), and IYW(5.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quantitative Advantage, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 33,150 shares in ARCA:SPYD, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.64 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $42.71 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned 9.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, Quantitative Advantage, LLC bought 6,853 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 147,646. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $205.06.

On 08/12/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $212.47 per share and a market cap of $277.95Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

Quantitative Advantage, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:TILT by 7,062 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.12.

On 08/12/2022, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund traded for a price of $163.18 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

The guru established a new position worth 10,100 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $104.417 per share and a market cap of $12.55Bil. The stock has returned 10.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

The guru established a new position worth 48,399 shares in NAS:PEY, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.26 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $21.57 per share and a market cap of $1.37Bil. The stock has returned 8.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

