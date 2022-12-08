JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were AMRK(8.16%), FIBK(7.14%), and BPOP(7.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 62,500-share investment in NYSE:SI. Previously, the stock had a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.16 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $103.12 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42 and a price-sales ratio of 12.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, JACOBS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 72,500 shares of NYSE:MCB for a total holding of 155,000. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.11.

On 08/12/2022, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp traded for a price of $77.27 per share and a market cap of $870.58Mil. The stock has returned 2.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 237,500-share investment in NYSE:FHN. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.49 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $23.11 per share and a market cap of $12.42Bil. The stock has returned 44.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 117,940 shares in NAS:CCB, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.25 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Coastal Financial Corp traded for a price of $41.665 per share and a market cap of $538.89Mil. The stock has returned 35.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coastal Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 55,000 shares in NAS:WTFC, giving the stock a 2.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.22 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Wintrust Financial Corp traded for a price of $88.281 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 18.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wintrust Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

