HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 293 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(19.43%), MSFT(14.61%), and AAPL(13.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 136,835 shares. The trade had a 10.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/12/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $181.8 per share and a market cap of $450.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-book ratio of 17.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.50 and a price-sales ratio of 15.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 120,964 shares. The trade had a 5.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $169.9894 per share and a market cap of $2,707.76Bil. The stock has returned 16.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-book ratio of 46.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.10 and a price-sales ratio of 7.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC bought 531,020 shares of NAS:TQQQ for a total holding of 799,596. The trade had a 5.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.84.

On 08/12/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $36.64 per share and a market cap of $15.59Bil. The stock has returned -46.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 4,758 shares. The trade had a 3.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $120.11 per share and a market cap of $1,569.02Bil. The stock has returned -12.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-book ratio of 6.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HOEY INVESTMENTS, INC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 52,886 shares. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.07.

On 08/12/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $148.5595 per share and a market cap of $166.01Bil. The stock has returned 2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

