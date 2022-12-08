Soltis Investment Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $688.00Mil. The top holdings were FCTR(6.05%), IJH(5.62%), and JPST(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,005,425 shares in NYSE:RC, giving the stock a 3.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.1 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Ready Capital Corp traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned 5.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ready Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-book ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought 252,952 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 262,820. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $76.4773 per share and a market cap of $38.24Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought 577,396 shares of BATS:UJAN for a total holding of 585,815. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.82.

On 08/12/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $29.9 per share and a market cap of $331.19Mil. The stock has returned -4.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 47,888 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.56.

On 08/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $258.8 per share and a market cap of $64.71Bil. The stock has returned -4.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

During the quarter, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought 265,491 shares of ARCA:DON for a total holding of 297,466. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.92.

On 08/12/2022, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $43.5362 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned 3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

