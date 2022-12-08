MINOT CAPITAL, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $496.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(19.44%), ACWI(17.36%), and TNL(13.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MINOT CAPITAL, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 717,166 shares in NAS:Z, giving the stock a 4.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.31 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $39.3339 per share and a market cap of $9.40Bil. The stock has returned -60.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

MINOT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 49,344 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $422.325 per share and a market cap of $383.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MINOT CAPITAL, LP reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 222,649 shares. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.5.

On 08/12/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $91.71 per share and a market cap of $18.53Bil. The stock has returned -9.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

During the quarter, MINOT CAPITAL, LP bought 13,719 shares of NYSE:TDG for a total holding of 33,335. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $591.22.

On 08/12/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $664.675 per share and a market cap of $35.88Bil. The stock has returned 6.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.97 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MINOT CAPITAL, LP bought 128,580 shares of NYSE:HGV for a total holding of 1,021,643. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.64.

On 08/12/2022, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc traded for a price of $44.65 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned 4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

