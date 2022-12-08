Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $129.00Mil. The top holdings were SSBK(14.79%), TCBI(10.81%), and WTFC(9.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 176,473-share investment in NAS:GFED. Previously, the stock had a 3.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.43 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $31.43 per share and a market cap of $137.82Mil. The stock has returned 65.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought 97,763 shares of NYSE:BHLB for a total holding of 213,674. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.98.

On 08/12/2022, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $29.66 per share and a market cap of $1.35Bil. The stock has returned 10.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-book ratio of 1.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 48,127 shares in NAS:FSFG, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.47 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, First Savings Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $23.8 per share and a market cap of $168.76Mil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Savings Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought 63,159 shares of NAS:FFNW for a total holding of 70,586. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.56.

On 08/12/2022, First Financial Northwest Inc traded for a price of $15.6 per share and a market cap of $141.83Mil. The stock has returned -2.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Financial Northwest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FCCO by 46,381 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.53.

On 08/12/2022, First Community Corp traded for a price of $18.18 per share and a market cap of $137.56Mil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Community Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

