Investing, just like life, can be tough. From a psychological perspective, it can be incredibly difficult to continue grinding out research and analysis year after year, especially when the market does not seem to be moving in your favor.

Like most professions, investing is a continual learning process. Even the most qualified individuals in the industry cannot rest on their laurels. There’s always something different happening in the investment world and something new to learn.

A new technology may come along, revolutionizing a particular industrial sector, or the economic outlook might change to something that has not been seen in the world before. As investors, we have to continually learn and adapt to the changing environment if we want to be successful.

The world's best and most successful investors have realized this, which is why they are where they are today. To be truly successful in the world of investing, you have to be able to grind out returns year after year.

Compound interest does the heavy lifting over a multi-decade time horizon and the only way we can capitalize on this wonder of the world is by living a long time and trying to keep on top of global developments.

We can’t do much about our individual lifespan, but we can control our understanding of the world around us and how we act (and react) to the challenges we face.

There is no one who knows this better than Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), the right-hand man of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who has been investing and running businesses for the majority of his life. Munger has encountered multiple hardships throughout his life. He has suffered business setbacks and personal setbacks. Still, he has continued plugging away, following the strategy that he believes is best for his mentality and trying to learn a little bit more every day.

Munger believes that there is no point in individuals wallowing in self-pity. He believes that everyone should try and get over their problems, no matter how distressing they might be, and get on with fighting against the world.

He once said in a speech at the University of Michigan:

“There’s danger in just shoveling out money to people who say, 'My life is a little harder than it used to be.' At a certain place, you’ve got to say to the people, ‘Suck it in and cope, buddy. Suck it in and cope.’”

He acknowledges that we all may suffer setbacks in life, but he also believes that these should be viewed as an opportunity to learn and grow, rather than an opportunity to become depressed. Indeed, in 2007, he said:

"Another thing, of course, is that life will have terrible blows in it, horrible blows, unfair blows. It doesn't matter. And some people recover and others don’t. And there I think the attitude of Epictetus is the best. He thought that every missed chance in life was an opportunity to behave well, every missed chance in life was an opportunity to learn something, and that your duty was not to be submerged in self-pity, but to utilize the terrible blow in constructive fashion. That is a very good idea."

Some readers might look at this advice and think, “that’s easy for him to say, he’s a billionaire.” It’s true Munger is incredibly wealthy today, but he hasn’t always been. He has had to work his way up, and he has encountered plenty of personal issues along the way, from losing his sight to losing his son.

Throughout his life he has had to deal with these issues in just the same way as anyone else, and his mentality of dealing with hardships has almost certainly helped him get to where he is today.