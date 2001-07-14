Performant Healthcare Solutions (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that Simeon Kohl, President, and Rohit Ramchandani, SVP of Finance and Strategy, will participate in the following investor conferences in August and September 2022:

Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Performant’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00am CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.threepartadvisors.com%2Fmidwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.performantcorp.com. Lake Street's 2022 BIG6 Conference on September 14, 2022 in New York City. Management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings. No formal presentation will be made at this event.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or [email protected]. Similarly, please contact your representative at Lake Street Capital Markets for further information regarding the BIG6 Conference.

ABOUT PERFORMANT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Performant Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more about Performant, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.performanthealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005242/en/