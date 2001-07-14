Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host investor meetings at the following conferences in August 2022:

Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV; and

BofA Securities August Energy Summit, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Houston.

The latest investor deck that will be used to facilitate the investor meetings will be posted to Enterprise’s website Tuesday morning, August 16. The slides can be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates on key United States inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

